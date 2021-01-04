Get ready for COVID-19 vaccination

That code is a bit of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid). It is instructions for how to make a specific protein. It cannot change a person’s genetic makeup.

Other vaccines against COVID-19 are in clinical trials and may be available in 2021. They include products from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Janssen (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson).

When you get vaccinated, you should receive a vaccination card, printout or electronic version of the fact sheet specific to the vaccine you receive. Everyone who gets vaccinated needs to remain on site for monitoring for at least 15 minutes as a precaution against rare, but serious allergic reaction.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart. As with vaccines against other contagious diseases, it takes time to build up protection against COVID-19. You may not have the vaccine’s maximum protection until two weeks after your second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19, the CDC says. After vaccination, sometimes the process of building immunity causes symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity.