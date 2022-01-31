Give attention to heart health this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lovers soon will bombard each other with red roses, teddy bears and boxes of chocolates. This season can make or break a relationship, as couples and couples-to-be start turning their attention toward the symbol of the holiday: the heart.
The heart is of great concern to doctors. Heart disease kills more Americans than anything else. One American dies of heart attack or stroke every 40 seconds.
My role as a family medicine physician is to think about your heart in the context of your whole person. Your relationship status, gender identity, and medical history are all important pieces that help me take care of you. These factors help me make individualized recommendations to improve your life and your heart health.
Movies and TV programs often show scenes of men having heart attacks. Less is said about women’s hearts. Women die of heart disease at rates to similar men.
A heart attack in a woman can look different than just sudden left-sided chest pain. Women often experience shortness of breath, back or jaw pain and nausea or vomiting. Some women may be tempted to dismiss these symptoms as heartburn or the flu, and delay going to the hospital. A delay can result in poor outcomes for long-term health, such as worse heart and lung function.
Often, diseases can stack on top of each other, much like boxes of Valentine’s Day chocolates and candies. Some conditions may increase a woman’s risk of heart disease, including low thyroid levels and diseases of pregnancy. If your mother or grandmother has thyroid problems, you may benefit from screening as well. Women with high blood pressure during pregnancy may have increased heart risk for five or more years after pregnancy. Treating these conditions may help reduce your risk of heart problems.
Nearly all women have choices that can help them live longer and stronger. These choices include exercise, diet and substance use. The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five times a week. You’ll know you’re hitting that moderate-intensity level if you’re building up a sweat. This can be variable based on your level of fitness. Some of my patients build up a sweat with a brisk walk around the neighborhood. Others prefer to swim, play tennis, or lift weights.
In terms of diet, pay attention to nutrition labels. Be on the lookout for high amounts of sodium and saturated fats that may increase disease risk.
Perhaps most importantly, remember that the more you smoke cigarettes, the shorter your life is likely to be.
Finally, physicians think about medicines you’re already taking. While some medicines reduce heart risk, others may increase it. Whenever I prescribe hormone pills – for birth control, hormone replacement or gender-affirming care – my patients and I weigh the risks and benefits of each treatment. Some of these medications increase risk of blood clots. Often, there are other medications that help us decrease these risks, like statins and aspirin. Since no medication is without risks, make sure to consult with your physician before starting a medication like aspirin.
Regardless of the year or the season, doctors want to improve your heart health. There are personal, medical and social factors that may influence our recommendations. By making healthy choices and seeing a doctor regularly, you can help ensure that you and your partner are around for many Valentine’s Days to come.
Dr. Trent Taylor, a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3306.