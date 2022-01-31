Give attention to heart health this Valentine’s Day

Often, diseases can stack on top of each other, much like boxes of Valentine’s Day chocolates and candies. Some conditions may increase a woman’s risk of heart disease, including low thyroid levels and diseases of pregnancy. If your mother or grandmother has thyroid problems, you may benefit from screening as well. Women with high blood pressure during pregnancy may have increased heart risk for five or more years after pregnancy. Treating these conditions may help reduce your risk of heart problems.

Nearly all women have choices that can help them live longer and stronger. These choices include exercise, diet and substance use. The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five times a week. You’ll know you’re hitting that moderate-intensity level if you’re building up a sweat. This can be variable based on your level of fitness. Some of my patients build up a sweat with a brisk walk around the neighborhood. Others prefer to swim, play tennis, or lift weights.

In terms of diet, pay attention to nutrition labels. Be on the lookout for high amounts of sodium and saturated fats that may increase disease risk.

Perhaps most importantly, remember that the more you smoke cigarettes, the shorter your life is likely to be.