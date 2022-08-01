Give your kids best shots for staying healthy

Why should I immunize my child? Does that disease still exist?

These commonly asked questions indicate that vaccines, in some ways, are victims of their own success. When vaccines work, nothing happens. This, in combination with the attention given to rare adverse advents, leads some people to believe that vaccines do more harm than good. In fact, since the introduction of vaccines, disease rates have decreased as much as 100% for many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as smallpox, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella and polio.

Thanks to most parents immunizing early and on time, their children are able to build immunity before their exposure to life-threatening diseases.

Vaccines not only protect your child but safeguard others around them who may be at increased risk due to being immune compromised. Immune-compromised children may not be able to receive live (weakened form of the disease) vaccines such as MMR (measles, mumps rubella) and varicella (chickenpox).

Perhaps you are considering delaying vaccines for your child or following an alternate schedule. Unfortunately, clusters of vaccine refusals and delays have contributed to vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in the last several years. Delaying vaccines increases risk, leaves individuals susceptible to disease and raises the likelihood that the vaccine series will not be completed.

Vaccines are proven safe and effective. The number of vaccine components has decreased significantly over the years. The number of vaccine antigens decreased from around 3,217 in 1960 to 181 in 2014.

Children used to receive as many as 27 shots by age 2 and up to six shots in a single visit. With the availability of combination vaccines such as Dtap, IPV and Hep B, healthcare providers are able to reduce the number of injections. Combination vaccines significantly reduce the number of shots your child will receive in the first year of life.

In 2013, Montana ranked at the bottom nationally for children being up to date on all routinely recommended vaccines by 35 months of age. Over the next several years, valiant strides were made to raise these immunization rates.

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic these coverage rates have fallen again. Office visits were postponed as families chose to stay home and providers were struggling to keep essential staff. Many parents rely on their providers to let them know when their child is due. Many offices couldn’t send regular reminders because of staff shortages.

I strongly encourage parents to reach out to your children’s healthcare providers to inquire about the completeness of their vaccination record. Many children can catch up on vaccines in as few as one or two visits. For most vaccines, a missed vaccine does not mean that the series must be started over again; the vaccine series can be continued after the missing dose(s) is given.

Are you concerned about the cost of vaccinations? Thanks to the federally funded Vaccines for Children, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic and most providers are able to offer low-cost or no-cost vaccines to children who lack insurance coverage for vaccines. This program covers children from birth through age 18 and all routinely recommended vaccines.

Call the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382 for an appointment.