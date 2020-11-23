Giving thanks can make you happier

When life seems overwhelmingly stressful, reminding ourselves of the good things we have can help us cope with the bad stuff. An attitude of gratitude can improve mental health in this difficult time of pandemic.

Gratitude is a mindfulness strategy for depression, anxiety and toxic lifestyle habits. It can retrain the brain to be kind and compassionate.

Melody Beattie, author of numerous self-help books, described benefits of gratitude this way: “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarify. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.”

Pay attention to the story you are telling yourself. Some people are very good at finding the positives in life and cultivating gratitude. Others may feel stuck in a negative narrative that increases hopelessness.

We all intuitively know that being grateful is a good thing. Research on gratitude has demonstrated that it can increase self-esteem, make us more resilient, decrease depression, improve blood pressure, improve sleep and increase physical exercise.