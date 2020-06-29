Glendive Medical Center reduces Urgent Care patient fees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glendive Medical Center recent announced it will lower patient fees at Urgent Care to help offset the stress and financial burden residents in the region are facing.

The decision was made due to the fluctuations of employment for many families in Eastern Montana in recent months.

Urgent Care was established in 2018 in the lower level of Gabert Clinic and provides a full menu of services for minor illnesses and injuries at fixed, up-front costs. Urgent Care provides diagnosis and treatment for non-life threatening conditions that range from sinus and ear infections to simple fractures. The new rates will be dropped to the following: Level I $75, Level II $120, and Level III $160 and will take effect on July 1, 2020.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, all patients to the center should ring the doorbell to enter and will be required to wear a mask. Anyone experiencing respiratory symptoms should call 345-8811 for an appointment first.

For a full list of the services offered at Urgent Care, go to gmc.org/services/urgent-care or call 345-3311.

