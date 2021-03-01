Going 'InDepth' on youth e-cigarette use

For the past year, tobacco prevention specialists at RiverStone Health have offered a tobacco education program to middle and high school students in Yellowstone County. Designed for students who have been cited by school or law enforcement officials for underage tobacco use, the core curriculum comes from the American Lung Association.

The course, known as InDepth (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health), is described as an “alternative to suspension or citation that helps schools and communities address the teen vaping problem in a more supportive way.” InDepth is an interactive program with a focus on education about e-cigarette use, nicotine dependence, alternatives to tobacco use, and planning for a healthier future.

We have learned a great deal from our students through this program, including, for example, the three most common reasons our young people use e-cigarettes:

1. Friends or family members are smoking or using e-cigarettes

2. Students are enticed by flavors such as mint, candy, fruit or chocolate

3. Many incorrectly believe that “vaping,” a somewhat glamorized word coined by the tobacco industry, is less harmful than other forms of tobacco.