Good Billings neighbors volunteer after snow falls

Those of us who depend on walking or a wheelchair to get around can face serious obstacles to mobility after a snowfall. Snow and ice may make public sidewalks inaccessible or treacherous.
Good neighbors can help eliminate icy obstructions. The Healthy By Design Coalition of Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare, encourages businesses and residents to clear sidewalks of snow and keep them clear for the safety and convenience of pedestrians.
A new Healthy By Design initiative has started by inviting businesses on Grand Avenue to pledge participation in the Snow Shoveling Business Challenge. Businesses that choose to participate will receive a window cling that tells customers their establishment is committed to keeping the property snow free and safe.
This snow challenge was created to address needs identified in a survey of Yellowstone County residents. The most recent Community Health Needs Assessment indicated that residents want better neighborhood connections. For one thing, a lack of walkability (e.g. snow blocking sidewalks) limits opportunities for people to socialize. The snow challenge is one of several strategies to encourage residents to “be a good neighbor.”
The Snow Buddies program of Billings City Code Enforcement offers another opportunity to be a good neighbor this winter. For more than six years, Snow Buddies has been matching volunteer snow removers with people who are elderly or physically challenged and unable to clear their own sidewalks.
The aim of Snow Buddies is to keep public sidewalks clear, says Nicole Cromwell of Billings City Planning and Community Services. City code requires property owners to clear snow within 24 hours after snowfall stops.
Delaying snow removal may result in more icy buildup that makes the job more difficult and the walk more slippery, Cromwell notes. In places where streets are plowed to the curbs, it may be necessary to shovel again after the snow plow passes through.
Snow buddies volunteers may specify what area of the city they are available to help – Downtown, Midtown, Central-Terry, Heights, Southside, West End, etc.
Snow Buddies serves as a connection point between people who need help and people who want to volunteer, Cromwell says. Once the program has connected a volunteer and a person who needs help, it’s up to them to keep in touch about clearing snow. Usually, volunteers will clear snow for the whole winter.
The Code Enforcement staff gets complaints about walks that aren’t cleared. They always have more requests for help shoveling snow than volunteers offering to shovel.
Snow Buddies are needed now. To volunteer, call the main Billings Code Enforcement number: 406-237-6146. If the staff is busy and unable to answer, please leave a message.
To learn more about the Snow Shoveling Business Challenge, please contact me at 406-651-6569 or send an email to info@hbdyc.org.
Look for snow-safe decals when visiting businesses on Grand Avenue. Consider volunteering as a Snow Buddy and encourage your able-bodied friends to volunteer as good neighbors, too.
Apart from these two good neighbor programs, many community members simply see a need to clear snow on their block, their street or for people they know can’t do the work themselves. All of these helpers are building connections that make our city a thriving, caring community. Together, we can make Billings healthier and safer – even after a winter storm.
Melissa Henderson, community health improvement manager for Healthy By Design, can be reached 406-651-6569.