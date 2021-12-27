Good Billings neighbors volunteer after snow falls

The aim of Snow Buddies is to keep public sidewalks clear, says Nicole Cromwell of Billings City Planning and Community Services. City code requires property owners to clear snow within 24 hours after snowfall stops.

Delaying snow removal may result in more icy buildup that makes the job more difficult and the walk more slippery, Cromwell notes. In places where streets are plowed to the curbs, it may be necessary to shovel again after the snow plow passes through.

Snow buddies volunteers may specify what area of the city they are available to help – Downtown, Midtown, Central-Terry, Heights, Southside, West End, etc.

Snow Buddies serves as a connection point between people who need help and people who want to volunteer, Cromwell says. Once the program has connected a volunteer and a person who needs help, it’s up to them to keep in touch about clearing snow. Usually, volunteers will clear snow for the whole winter.

The Code Enforcement staff gets complaints about walks that aren’t cleared. They always have more requests for help shoveling snow than volunteers offering to shovel.