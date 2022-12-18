Governor's budget would close nursing home funding gap by 36%

Elder care advocates across the state have waited anxiously to see how Gov. Greg Gianforte would apply the findings of a nursing home provider rate study to the proposed budget for the next biennium. The anxiety has been heightened by an unprecedented financial crisis this year that resulted in the closure of 11 rural Montana facilities.

The findings of the rate study were presented during the Health and Human Services Interim Committee meeting on Dec. 8. Health department director Charlie Brereton and Medicaid Services Director Mike Randol explained how the governor proposes to fund nursing homes over the next two years.

The rate study was initiated after legislators approved $2.7 million of ARPA funds to be used for studying the impacts COVID-19 had on vulnerable industries, including nursing homes. Additional modes of funding the rate study and associated work were identified and utilized over the last two years, according to Brereton.

Health department officials repeatedly pointed to the provider rate study as they declined to provide nursing homes with one-time emergency funding that would keep facilities open until the a new rate could be set.

State officials said the rate study would be the first step towards modernizing the nursing home business model to help stabilize the industry, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Providing emergency funding for nursing homes would "(kick) the can down the road,” former health department director Adam Meier said to The Gazette in January 2022.

Rate study recommendations

In Montana, the average cost of care comes to about $300 per Medicaid resident per day, according to Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, an advocacy group committed to senior and long-term care.

The current per diem rate that the state pays comes to about $209 per resident, accounting for a $91 loss for each nursing home resident who utilizes Medicaid in Montana.

“There’s significant need for injection of dollars into the system as a whole,” said Coy Jones, who presented the rate study findings at the committee meeting.

When applying Montana’s traditional methodology for generating a base rate, researchers found that the rate should be $217.17. The current rate is $208.71, representing a difference of $8.46. But this rate fails to reflect the swell in labor costs that hit the nursing home industry over the course of the last 24 months, according to Jones.

Guidehouse researchers estimated the industry experienced a 14.8% increase in overall costs. So, with inflation factored in, the final rate recommendation for fiscal year 2024 is $278.75, a 34% increase over the current statewide average rate.

To completely close the $70.40 gap between the current rate and the recommended rate, an investment of $54 million is needed, a 33.6% increase over current spending. The state’s share of that investment would come to $19.4 million, according to Jones.

While Hughes plans to press legislators to fully fund the per diem, the rate is still inadequate, she said, pointing to the occupancy standard imposed on the recommendation.

Occupancy

In the final rate recommended by Guidehouse, researchers applied what they call an “occupancy standard,” which means when a facility is operating at less than 60% capacity, the state subtracts or does not acknowledge portions of the facility's overall costs.

“The recommended rate is lower than our costs because they have ‘discounted’ actual costs by an occupancy adjustment that I prefer to call an occupancy penalty,” Hughes said in an email.

Occupancy refers to the percentage of available beds being used by patients.

Prior to the pandemic, nursing home occupancy had been slowly declining since 2010, at a rate of about 1% each year. But even so, most facilities reported about 60% occupancy overall, according to the Guidehouse report.

Then, when the pandemic hit, the trend accelerated dramatically over the course of two years. Now, the average occupancy across the state has settled at about 50%.

Part of the low occupancy issue has to do with the effects of significant staffing shortages that have persisted since the start of the pandemic, Hughes said during testimony at the committee meeting.

In order to comply with federal regulations, nursing homes have to maintain adequate staff. When worker shortages worsened, providers tried to fill in the gaps by bringing in expensive traveling workers. But then, in an effort to staunch the flow of money out from nursing home budgets, providers stared limiting the number of residents they would take, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Despite the role staffing issues play in today’s low occupancy, as occupancy declines, the cost per day increases. With fewer occupied beds there are fewer opportunities to generate revenue that would then be used across all facility costs, according to the Guidehouse report.

“Neglecting to establish an occupancy standard — or alternatively, setting an occupancy standard too low — risks promoting inefficiency, considering that the state finds itself in the position of paying for empty beds to maintain capacity in excess of actual system needs,” the report read.

Conversely, setting an occupancy standard too high could add to the financial burden on nursing home providers and would fail to take into account the inevitable vacancies that occur throughout the year.

Nursing home advocates are disappointed to see the standard applied to the recommended rate.

Hughes called it a "statement of policy," in that it sets double occupancy as the standard of care in Montana even though federal trends encourage single rooms for infection control and dignity purposes.

“This penalizes the whole industry when they won’t recognize some of the cost,” Hughes said. "(Single rooms are) what we should be striving for and what are absolutely necessary in many instances for certain residents."

Governor’s budget proposal

The governor’s budget proposed funding only a fraction of the difference between the current rate and the recommended rate, referred to as the gap.

Brereton prefaced the announcement with a caveat which he reiterated many times throughout the committee meeting.

“We have tried to strike the right balance, recognizing that this is a starting point for discussions with the legislature on what we think is reasonable and appropriate and fiscally sound,” he said.

The governor’s budget proposes funding only 36% of the gap identified by Guidehouse.

Gianforte proposes using $21 million in one-time only funding to supplement Medicaid rates for fiscal year 2024, a per-diem rate of $249.60.

The majority of that rate, $33.32, would be made up of one-time only funding. The remaining $6.49 is ongoing funding and represents a 3.3% rate increase.

When the $21 million fund is exhausted, the Medicaid rate would decrease in fiscal year 2025 to $238.77, down from $249.60 the previous year.

Additional ongoing funding makes up $29.77 of the proposed rate for fiscal year 2025 and would fix 36% of the gap between the current Medicaid rate and the rate recommended by Guidehouse.

“We believe that what we are proposing is a good starting point to stabilize providers,” Brereton said, adding that there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Medicaid at the moment.

Sen. Mary McNally from Billings expressed concern that the rate increase proposed in the budget doesn’t reflect nursing homes as a priority.

“We had the rate study, we know how much we’re off by, but we’re funding at the end of (2025), we’re funding only 36% of that,” McNally said. “I find that pretty amazing.”

Brereton eventually turned to Brian Hannan, a budget analyst in the governor’s office, to add context to the suggested 36% fix.

“We looked at this number as a starting point, a way to inject some funding into the system with the hope of being able to look at it in the next few years to see if it’s having a positive impact. If things are looking good, maybe the next budget would have some additional supports for these providers,” Hannan said.

Reflecting on the nursing home closures in her area, Representative Jennifer Carlson gave testimony at the end of the meeting.

“Sometimes the best thing is not to see how much money we can save on the backs of our most vulnerable people," Carlson said. "I hope this committee will keep the needs of vulnerable people in the forefront and not balance the budget on their backs."

Before a new rate goes into effect, legislators will discuss and eventually approve a new rate during the 2023 session.