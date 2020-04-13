Health guide: April 13

Wednesday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. RSVP to the association’s 24/7 Helpline by calling 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org to obtain access info. (Also offered for groups by request, call 406-252-3053.) Many other Alzheimer's resources are also available at alz.org.

Thursday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series “Know the 10 Signs”: Taking place from 2-3 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. RSVP to the association’s 24/7 Helpline by calling 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org to obtain access info. (Also offered for groups by request, call 406-252-3053.) Many other Alzheimer's resources are also available at alz.org.

Ongoing