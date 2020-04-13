Health guide: April 13

***Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Tuesday:
Dementia Training for HealthCare Professionals, Families and Caregivers: The Northwest Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Center’s Spring Dementia Lecture Series will be offered online and participants will connect individually from their own computers/networks. The series is designed for health care providers including physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists and interested families and caregivers. The 10-week series takes place on Tuesday evenings and continues through June 2. Live lectures start promptly at 5 p.m. and end by 6:30 p.m. Continuing education credit is available.
Interested participants must register at surveymonkey.com/r/mtgeriprofile.
The schedule includes:
- April 14: “Ethical Dilemmas in the Care of Older People with Cognitive Impairment” with Elizabeth Vig, MD, MPH.
- April 21: “Rational Preventive Care for AD” with Amy Thomas, MD.
- April 28: “Caring for the Caregiver” with Carrie Rubenstein, MD, MPH.
- May 5: “The Threatening/Violent AD Patient” with Whitney Carlson, MD.
- May 12: “Dementia and MCCs” with Amy Thomas, MD.
- May 19: “Behavioral Management in AD” with Susan McCurry, Ph.D.
- May 26: “Care Planning for Early AD” with Lauren Carpenter, MD.
- June 2: “Cognitive Assessment in Primary Care” with Thuan Ong, MD, MPH.
Wednesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. RSVP to the association’s 24/7 Helpline by calling 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org to obtain access info. (Also offered for groups by request, call 406-252-3053.) Many other Alzheimer's resources are also available at alz.org.
Thursday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series “Know the 10 Signs”: Taking place from 2-3 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. RSVP to the association’s 24/7 Helpline by calling 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org to obtain access info. (Also offered for groups by request, call 406-252-3053.) Many other Alzheimer's resources are also available at alz.org.
Ongoing
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For hours, more information, call 247-3382.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!