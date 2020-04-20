Health guide: April 20

Friday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. RSVP to the association’s 24/7 Helpline by calling 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org to obtain access info. (Also offered for groups by request, call 406-252-3053.) Many other Alzheimer's resources are also available at alz.org .

Ongoing

Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.