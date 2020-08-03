Health guide: Aug. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Monday

COVID-19 testing site closed today: The free, public drive-thru COVID-19 testing site operated by RiverStone Health is closed on Monday, Aug. 3. The testing site, located in the Shrine Auditorium parking lot, will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The site provides tests for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and people who have been notified by public health that they are close contacts of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ongoing

Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.