Health guide: Aug. 7

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Tuesday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Thursday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips From the Latest Research” takes place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” takes place from 4-5 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, Sept. 14

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from 1-2:30, the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Ongoing

Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.

Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.

Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.

Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For an appointment or more information, call 247-3382.

