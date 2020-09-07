Health guide: Aug. 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Tuesday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Thursday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips From the Latest Research” takes place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” takes place from 4-5 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, Sept. 14

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from 1-2:30, the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Ongoing