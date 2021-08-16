Health guide: August 16

Chair yoga class available

MSU Extension Yellowstone County is partnering with Laurel Senior Citizen Center in Laurel to offer a chair yoga class to the community.

The class is taught by a certified yoga instructor. The instructor will develop a program that meets individual goals and the participants’ physical capabilities. Participants will learn tools to reduce stress, improve strength, flexibility and balance all while meeting others in the Laurel community. For more information, call Jackie Rumph at 406-256-2828.