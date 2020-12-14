Health guide: Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 21

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”: Taking place from 1-2 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Ongoing

Free COVID-19 testing: The drive-thru community testing site located at 2173 Overland Ave., operated by RiverStone Health, is open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis to ages 5 and older with symptoms of COVID-19 and people who are close contacts of a person who has tested positive. Parental/guardian consent is required for children’s tests. On Mondays, free rapid tests are also available by appointment only (call 406-247-3327 to schedule a rapid test).