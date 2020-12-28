Health guide: Dec. 28

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Monday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”: Taking place from 1-2 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Upcoming
Lamaze (online class): This fun and interactive class, taught by the area’s only Lamaze Certified Instruction, takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. The class is offered at no cost. For information, contact Rebecca Sedlacek by calling 237-3348 or emailing Rebecca.sedlacek@sclhealth.org.
Ongoing
Free COVID-19 testing: The drive-thru community testing site located at 2173 Overland Ave., operated by RiverStone Health, is open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis to ages 5 and older with symptoms of COVID-19 and people who are close contacts of a person who has tested positive. Parental/guardian consent is required for children’s tests. On Mondays, free rapid tests are also available by appointment only (call 406-247-3327 to schedule a rapid test).
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
St. Vincent Healthcare “Getting Ready For Baby” classes: Topics of ongoing classes include the anatomy and physiology of pregnancy, stages of labor, pain management and strategies, newborn care, car seats and breastfeeding. Lamaze classes and New Baby Bootcamp for Big Brothers and Big Sisters also take place. Register by calling 237-3950 or online at svh.org/calendar.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For an appointment or more information, call 247-3382.