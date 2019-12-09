Monday
No events planned.
Tuesday
St. Vincent Healthcare baby toddler sign language class: Taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mansfield Health Education Center, the class includes one-on one personal instruction with your baby, a baby sign dictionary, a baby sign journal and informational handouts. Cost is $30 per family. Register by calling 406-237-3950 or online at svh.org/calendar.
Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment: Assistance with Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment is available through Dec. 15. For assistance or to schedule an appointment, call Billings Clinic’s certified counselors at 238-2601 or 1-800-332-7156, ext. 2601. For more information, go to billingsclinic.com/marketplace.
Wednesday
Healthy Living Support Group: "Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) — What does this mean to you?" is the topic of the discussion taking place at 3:30 p.m. in room 1 of the Billings Community & Senior Center, 360 N. 23rd St. The group's weekly discussions are free and open to the public.
Thursday
MS Self-Help Group monthly meeting: The group’s annual Christmas pizza party takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Vincent's Regional Neuroscience Center for Brain and Spine, 1041 N. 29th St. (Use side door.) For information, contact Lora Waid, 670-4276 or waid382@msn.com.
Monday, Dec. 16
No events planned.
Upcoming
AARP Smart Driver Program: The class takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. Cost is $15 for AARP members, $14 for Aging Well members, $9 for members of both, and $20 for nonmembers. Register by calling 237-3348 or 888-775-2626, or online at svh.org/calendar.
Billings Clinic Family Cooking Class “All About Veggies”: Adult and pediatric dietitians lead a unique cooking experience designed to please the taste buds and make little ones smile at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Diabetes, Endocrinology & Metabolism Center, 1045 N. 30th St. No cooking experience is required. Cost is $20 per family. To register, email familycookingclasses@billingsclinic.org or call 238-2789.
New Baby Bootcamp for Big Brothers and Big Sisters: The program takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Vincent Healthcare’s fourth floor Labor & Delivery department. Register by calling 237-3348 or 888-775-2626, or online at svh.org/calendar.
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series: “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” is the topic presented from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Spring Creek conference room at VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1775 Spring Creek Lane. The program is free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 800-272-3900.
Ongoing
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
Free testing for HIV and hepatitis C: RiverStone Health offers free, fast and confidential testing at two locations: a mobile testing trailer in the parking lot of Billings Public Library, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month (excluding December) and in Room 116 of the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
St. Vincent Healthcare — “Getting Ready For Baby” classes: Topics of ongoing classes include tour and car seats, the anatomy and physiology of pregnancy, stages of labor, pain management and strategies, newborn care and breastfeeding. Classes take place at the Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. Register by calling 237-3950 or online at svh.org/calendar.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program classes: Those interested in attending the free classes may register with the Billings Community Center by calling 657-3050. Class size is limited, so register early. For more information, call Jackie Rumph, MSU Extension Yellowstone County Agent, at 256-2828.
Diabetes and heart disease prevention classes: St. Vincent Healthcare and YMCA offer diabetes and heart disease prevention classes. Day and evening classes available. Call 237-8599 to reserve your spot and start the enrollment process. For more information, go to svh.org/dpp.
Diabetes self-management classes: Billings Clinic diabetes educators offer a comprehensive class schedule throughout the year. Ask your doctor about referral to classes, or request a class schedule by calling the appointment line at 238-2501. For more information, call the Billings Clinic Healthline at 255-8400.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., offers walk-in immunization clinic. Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Billings Clinic "All Things Car Seats": Class takes place regularly at the Family Birth Center. For a schedule of classes, or to register, call 255-8440 or 1-800-252-1246, or go to billingsclinic.com/classes.
Billings Clinic — Welcome Baby labor and birth classes: Mary Alice Fortin Health Conference Center. $25. To register, call 255-8440 or 1-800-252-1246, or go to billingsclinic.com.
Parkinson’s Support Group: First Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Alice Fortin conference room at Billings Clinic. For more information, call 259-7656.
Discovery Circle stroke support group: Second Thursday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N., southwest entrance, garden level. Led by a stroke survivor. Free. Call 237-3950.
Pulmonary support group: Second Saturday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at Billings Public Library. For more information, call Helen at 652-3488 or Marilyn at 794-9268.
Heart failure and recovery support group: First Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Billings Clinic fourth floor Cardiology, Cardiac Rehab conference room. Light lunch provided. For more information, or to add your name to the group mailing list, call 238-2880.
Alzheimer’s support group: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 11 a.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane. Call 281-8455.
Chronic Pain support group: First Tuesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. at the LIFTT office building, located at 1201 Grand Ave. Meetings are confidential and open to anyone experiencing chronic pain symptoms, as well as their family members and close friends. No participation fee is required. For more information, contact Ian Elliot, group facilitator, by calling 656-2744, or emailing elliotian@hotmail.com.
Compassionate Friends: Second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Billings Clinic, conference room E. Support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age, from any cause. Call 256-1569 or go to tcfbillings.org.
Breast cancer support group: Second Monday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. Support for those affected by breast cancer. Call 237-3115.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. Call Sharon at 259-7566.
Dementia Training for Health Care Professionals: Linda Roers, a geriatric educator with the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, teaches free dementia workshops for health care professionals. The workshop is based on the Positive Approach to Care philosophy pioneered by Teepa Snow, a nationally recognized dementia educator. Roers earned her Positive Approach to Care trainer certification in January. If you have a group of healthcare workers who are interested in the free training, contact Roers by emailing linda.roe@riverstonehealth.org or calling 406-651-6484.