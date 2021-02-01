Health guide: Feb. 1

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Ongoing

Dementia Lecture Series: The University of Washington Northwest Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Center, the University of Washington’s Continuing Nursing Education, and the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center are partnering to bring a series of continuing education programs on geriatric health in primary care.

The series is designed for healthcare providers, including: physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, and other interested professionals.

All lectures will be broadcast live via Zoom Webinar on Tuesdays from 5:00-6:30 p.m. MST. Past and present lectures are available online at nwgwec.org.

Jan. 5 – Dementia

Jan. 12 – 3Ds of Diagnosis

Jan. 19 – Rational Preventive Care in the Context of AD

Jan. 26 – Rational Prescribing in AD

Feb. 2 – Care Planning in Early AD