 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health guide: Feb. 1

Health guide: Feb. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Ongoing

Dementia Lecture Series: The University of Washington Northwest Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Center, the University of Washington’s Continuing Nursing Education, and the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center are partnering to bring a series of continuing education programs on geriatric health in primary care.

The series is designed for healthcare providers, including: physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, and other interested professionals.

All lectures will be broadcast live via Zoom Webinar on Tuesdays from 5:00-6:30 p.m. MST. Past and present lectures are available online at nwgwec.org.

Jan. 5 – Dementia

Jan. 12 – 3Ds of Diagnosis

Jan. 19 – Rational Preventive Care in the Context of AD

Jan. 26 – Rational Prescribing in AD

Feb. 2 – Care Planning in Early AD

Feb. 9 – ADRD in the Time of COVID-19

Feb. 16 – Ethical Dilemmas in the Care of Older People with Cognitive Impairment

Feb. 23 – Dementia and Driving

March 2 – Elder Abuse & Neglect in Primary Care

March 9 – Caring for the Caregiver

MT participants can contact MTGEC for additional information at: Montana.gec@umontana.edu, or 406-243-2453.

MTGEC will provide a certificate of attendance to all participants for the sessions completed.

MT nurses requiring ANCC credit will need to register and pay the $45 fee from UW School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida's vaccine rollout frustrates residents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News