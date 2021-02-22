Health guide: Feb. 15

In this fun and interactive class you will learn the Lamaze "Healthy Birth Practices" that are supported by research that examines the benefits and risks of maternity care practices. These practices represent the best things a mother can do to ensure positive, healthy birth outcomes for both she and her baby. You are welcome to attend Lamaze at any time during your pregnancy, but it may be best to come somewhere between the end of the second trimester to the beginning of the third trimester. This class is taught by our area’s only Lamaze Certified Instructor and is offered to you free as our commitment to providing quality care for you and your family.