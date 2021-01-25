Health guide: Jan. 25

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Ongoing
Dementia Lecture Series: The University of Washington Northwest Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Center, the University of Washington’s Continuing Nursing Education, and the VA Puget Sound Healthcare System Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center are partnering to bring a series of continuing education programs on geriatric health in primary care.
The series is designed for healthcare providers, including: physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists, and other interested professionals.
All lectures will be broadcast live via Zoom Webinar on Tuesdays from 5:00-6:30 p.m. MST. Past and present lectures are available online at nwgwec.org.
Jan. 5 – Dementia
Jan. 12 – 3Ds of Diagnosis
Jan. 19 – Rational Preventive Care in the Context of AD
Jan. 26 – Rational Prescribing in AD
Feb. 2 – Care Planning in Early AD
Feb. 9 – ADRD in the Time of COVID-19
Feb. 16 – Ethical Dilemmas in the Care of Older People with Cognitive Impairment
Feb. 23 – Dementia and Driving
March 2 – Elder Abuse & Neglect in Primary Care
March 9 – Caring for the Caregiver
MT participants can contact MTGEC for additional information at: Montana.gec@umontana.edu, or 406-243-2453.
MTGEC will provide a certificate of attendance to all participants for the sessions completed.
MT nurses requiring ANCC credit will need to register and pay the $45 fee from UW School.