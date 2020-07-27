Health guide: July 27

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Monday
RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic reopening: The RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic in the four-story Lil Anderson Center, 123 S. 27th St., has reopened with its normal hours of:
- Mondays 1-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday 1-4:30 p.m.
The clinic encourages parents to immunize their children for back-to-school immunizations as soon as possible.
The Vaccines for Children program, available at RiverStone Health, provides vaccines at no charge to children 0-18 years old who are uninsured or underinsured. For more information, contact RiverStone Health at 406-247-3382.
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Dementia Conversations”: Taking place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from 10-11:30 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Wednesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s”: Taking place from 10 a.m.-noon, the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Thursday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” takes place from 4-5 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Friday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Ongoing
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For hours, more information, call 247-3382.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!