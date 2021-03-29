Health guide: Mar. 29

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
St. Vincent Healthcare May - June 5, 2021 events and classes
Getting Ready for Baby
Getting Ready for Baby is a 6 week prenatal education series presenting all the expected and unexpected. Pregnant women and their birthing coaches are encouraged to attend all six in the prenatal class series, or can just choose to attend one of the sessions. Session 4 includes a tour of St. Vincent Healthcare's Mother Newborn unit.
Contact: Lauren Swain
Email: lauren.swain@sclhealth.org
Registration Instructions:
When registering for the classes, register ONE parent. We will consider each registration to be both parents in attendance.
After registration, you will receive an email prior to the class providing instructions to access the virtual site.
Fee: Free
05/10/2021 at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Week One: Introduction, Frequently Asked Questions, Anatomy & Physiology, Discomforts, When to Call
Our first session together will start by discussing the Frequently Asked Questions about Pregnancy. We will also review the Anatomy & Physiology of pregnancy, review reasons for the discomforts of pregnancy and review when to call your provider or come in to be seen.
05/17/2021 at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Week Two: Stages, of Labor, Labor Support, Vaginal Deliveries
Stages of Labor, Labor Support, Vaginal Deliveries, and Equipment will be covered in this session. Bring all your questions to discuss with a Labor and Delivery Nurse.
05/24/2021 at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Week Three: Anesthesiologist, Pain Management, Equipment, Special Considerations, Cesareans
An Anesthesiologist will lead this session in understanding strategies for managing pain during labor. There will be time to have all of your questions answered about this important topic. We will also discuss special considerations as you plan for your delivery including cesarean delivery.
06/01/2021 at 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Week Four: Tour, Car Seats, Post Partum, What to Bring to the Hospital
Appropriate use of car seats will be explored during this session. A car seat technician will demonstrate the correct use of various car seats for this class. Also, we will review postpartum care and go over what to bring to the hospital. Class participants who would like a tour of the labor and delivery department should meet at the Mansfield Center prior to 6 p.m.
Lamaze (Online Class)
05/01/2021 at 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Fee: Free
In this fun and interactive class you will learn the Lamaze "Healthy Birth Practices" that are supported by research that examines the benefits and risks of maternity care practices. These practices represent the best things a mother can do to ensure positive, healthy birth outcomes for both she and her baby. This class is taught by our area’s only Lamaze Certified Instructor and is offered to you free as our commitment to providing quality care for you and your family.
Contact: Rebecca Sedlacek
406-237-3348