Health guide: Mar. 29

Appropriate use of car seats will be explored during this session. A car seat technician will demonstrate the correct use of various car seats for this class. Also, we will review postpartum care and go over what to bring to the hospital. Class participants who would like a tour of the labor and delivery department should meet at the Mansfield Center prior to 6 p.m.

In this fun and interactive class you will learn the Lamaze "Healthy Birth Practices" that are supported by research that examines the benefits and risks of maternity care practices. These practices represent the best things a mother can do to ensure positive, healthy birth outcomes for both she and her baby. This class is taught by our area’s only Lamaze Certified Instructor and is offered to you free as our commitment to providing quality care for you and your family.