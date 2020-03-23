Health guide: March 23

Because of the coronavirus crisis, many scheduled events are postponed or canceled. The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Upcoming

32nd Annual MSU Billings and Billings Clinic Science Expo: Montana State University Billings Science Expo has moved this year’s science expo online to Facebook. Participants should register no later than April 3 at the website, msubillings.edu/scienceexpo, and follow the instructions provided there. Winners will be announced on the website May 1.

Geriatric Health Care Series for health care professionals: Taking place 5-6:30 p.m. in the Foundation Board Room at the RiverStone Health Lil Anderson Center, the March 31 topic is “Dementia” with Stephen Thielke, MD, MSPH, MA, professor at University of Washington, VA Puget Sound Health Care System. The series is designed for health care providers including physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists and other interested professionals, and continues weekly through June 10. RSVP (required) by 1 p.m. the day of the event, to Linda Roers: linda.roe@riverstonehealth.org, or 651-6484.

