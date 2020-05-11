Health guide: May 11

Friday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from 10-11:30 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Sunday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: Taking place from 1:30-3 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, May 18

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Effective Communication Strategies” is taught from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” is taught from 2-3 p.m. “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s” takes place from 4-6 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

