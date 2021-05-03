Health guide: May 3

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Alzheimer's Association of Montana free webinars
Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer's Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To learn more about Alzheimer's Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org.
The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about the 10 common warning signs, what to watch for in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis, early detection and more. – 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3.
- Conozca las 10 Senales de Alzheimer’s (En Espanol) 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the differences between Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms and more. – 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior Behavior is a powerful form of communication and one of the primary ways that people with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language declines. But these behaviors can be challenging for caregivers. Join us to learn how to decode behavioral messages and learn strategies to intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges. – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 7; and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
St. Vincent Healthcare June - July 5, 2021 Events and Classes
Getting Ready for Baby
Getting Ready for Baby is a 6-week prenatal education series presenting all the expected and unexpected. We encourage pregnant women and their birthing coaches to attend all six in the prenatal class series, or just choose to attend one of the sessions. Session 4 includes a tour of St. Vincent Healthcare's Mother Newborn unit.
June 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week Four: Tour, Car Seats, Post Partum, What to bring to the Hospital
Appropriate use of car seats will be explored during this session. A car seat technician will demonstrate the correct use of various car seats for this class. Also, we will review postpartum care and go over what to bring to the hospital. Class participants who would like a tour of the labor and delivery department should meet at the Mansfield Center prior to 6 p.m.
June 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week Five: Breastfeeding
One of our internationally board certified lactation consultants will teach this class. This breastfeeding class will include benefits of breastfeeding, tips and techniques regarding alternative holds and position of the infant during breastfeeding, and dealing with common challenges, etc.
June 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week Six Newborn Care: Baby Basics - Newborn Care
Learn about and practice the essentials of parenting a newborn: understanding newborn behavior, bathing the baby, tips for health and safety, diapering and cord care.
June 21, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week One: Introduction, frequently asked questions, anatomy & physiology, discomforts, when to call
The first session will start by discussing the frequently asked questions about pregnancy. We will also review the anatomy & physiology of pregnancy, review reasons for the discomforts of pregnancy and review when to call a provider or come in to be seen.
June 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week Two: Stages of Labor, Labor Support, Vaginal Deliveries
Stages of labor, labor support, vaginal deliveries, and equipment will be covered in this session. Bring all questions to discuss with a labor and delivery nurse.
July 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Virtual Classroom
Week Three: Anesthesiologist, Pain Management, Equipment, Special Considerations, Cesareans
An anesthesiologist will lead this session in understanding strategies for managing pain during labor. There will be time to have all questions answered about this important topic. We will also discuss special considerations for planning your delivery including Cesarean delivery.
Lamaze
June 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- Temporary online class
In this fun and interactive class you will learn the Lamaze "healthy birth practices" that are supported by research that examines the benefits and risks of maternity care practices. These practices represent the best things a mother can do to ensure positive, healthy birth outcomes for both she and her baby. This class is taught by our area’s only Lamaze certified instructor and is offered for free.
