Health guide: May 3

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Alzheimer's Association of Montana free webinars

Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, click here or call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org.

The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about the 10 common warning signs, what to watch for in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis, early detection and more. – 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3.

Conozca las 10 Senales de Alzheimer’s (En Espanol) 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the differences between Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms and more. – 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.