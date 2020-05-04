Health guide: May 4

***Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Monday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”: Taught in English from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., and Spanish from 1-2:30 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from 1-2 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Dementia Training for HealthCare Professionals, Families and Caregivers: The Northwest Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Center’s Spring Dementia Lecture Series will be offered online and participants will connect individually from their own computers/networks. The series is designed for health care providers including physicians, nurses, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers, pharmacists and interested families and caregivers. The 10-week series takes place on Tuesday evenings and continues through June 2. Live lectures start promptly at 5 p.m. and end by 6:30 p.m. Continuing education credit is available.
The schedule includes:
• May 5: “The Threatening/Violent AD Patient” with Whitney Carlson, MD.
• May 12: “Dementia and MCCs” with Amy Thomas, MD.
• May 19: “Behavioral Management in AD” with Susan McCurry, Ph.D.
• May 26: “Care Planning for Early AD” with Lauren Carpenter, MD.
• June 2: “Cognitive Assessment in Primary Care” with Thuan Ong, MD, MPH.
Interested participants must register at surveymonkey.com/r/mtgeriprofile.
Wednesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Middle Stage Caregivers, Part 2”: Taking place from 7-8:30 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. The final class in the three-part series will take place Wednesday, May 13. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Thursday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”: Taking place from 4-5 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Friday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Saturday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: Taking place from 10-11:30 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Monday, May 11
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” is taught in English from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and in Spanish from 1-2:30 p.m. “Dementia Conversations” is taught in English from 2-3 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Ongoing
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For hours, more information, call 247-3382.
