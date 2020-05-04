Health guide: May 4

Friday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Effective Communication Strategies”: Taking place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Saturday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: Taking place from 10-11:30 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, May 11

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” is taught in English from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and in Spanish from 1-2:30 p.m. “Dementia Conversations” is taught in English from 2-3 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Ongoing