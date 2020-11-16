Health guide: Nov. 16

The events and services listed below are subject to change.
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: Taking place from 10-11 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
AARP Smart Driver Program: The class will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. (check-in at 12:30 p.m.) at Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. The program is a refresher course of safe driving for seniors and completion qualifies participants age 55 and older for an auto insurance discount mandated by Montana Law. This is a two-year certification. Class participants should bring a valid driver’s license, AARP membership card if applicable and check payment payable to AARP. Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Register by calling 237-3348 or 888-775-2626, or online at svh.org/calendar.
Wednesday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research” takes place from 10 a.m.-noon. “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s” takes place from 3-5 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Thursday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “The 10 Warning of Alzheimer’s Disease” takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” takes place from 2-3:30 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Friday
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “COVID-19 and Caregiving” takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. “Effective Communication Strategies” takes place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” takes place from noon-1 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Monday, Nov. 23
Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Middle Stage, Part 3”: Taking place from 1-2:30 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. This is the final part of the three-part series. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Ongoing
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
St. Vincent Healthcare “Getting Ready For Baby” classes: Topics of ongoing classes include the anatomy and physiology of pregnancy, stages of labor, pain management and strategies, newborn care, car seats and breastfeeding. Lamaze classes and New Baby Bootcamp for Big Brothers and Big Sisters also take place. Register by calling 237-3950 or online at svh.org/calendar.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. For an appointment or more information, call 247-3382.
