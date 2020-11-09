Health guide: Nov. 9

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Program: The class will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. (check-in at 12:30 p.m.) at Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N., on Nov. 17. The program is a refresher course of safe driving for seniors and completion qualifies participants age 55 and older for an auto insurance discount mandated by Montana Law. This is a two-year certification. Class participants should bring a valid driver’s license, AARP membership card if applicable and check payment payable to AARP. Cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Register by calling 237-3348 or 888-775-2626, or online at svh.org/calendar.

Ongoing

Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.