Health guide: Oct. 5

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

Wednesday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease” takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, Oct. 12

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series: “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” takes place from 10-11 a.m. “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s” takes place from 2-4 p.m. The free programs are provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Ongoing