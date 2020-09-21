Health guide: Sept. 21

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research”: Taking place from 1:30-3 p.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Monday, Sept. 28

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series “Dementia Conversations”: Taking place from 10-11:30 a.m., the free program is provided by phone and video conference. Register at communityresourcefinder.org, or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Upcoming

Strong People Strong Bones class: MSU Extension Yellowstone County and Billings Parks and Recreation will host a strength training class designed for older adults who want to stay fit, strong and healthy. The class will meet from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 19, with the exception of Monday, Oct. 12. Cost is $25 for Billings residents and $35 for nonresidents. Registration by Sept. 25 is required by calling Billings Parks and Recreation at 406-657-8371.

Ongoing