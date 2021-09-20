Health guide: September 20

The events and services listed below are subject to change.

St. Vincent Healthcare events and classes

SCL Health Montana ladies night virtual event on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Each evening will be filled with inspirational reflections and learnings. An expert panel of providers will discuss mental health, OB-GYN care, breast health, heart health and overall wellness. Listen and interact with Tasha Schuh, our keynote speaker, as she discusses building resilience for mental and emotional health.

Participants will have a chance to engage with our panelists and keynote to ask questions.

To register, please visit sclhealth.org/ladiesnight

