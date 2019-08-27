Tuesday
Billings Clinic LifeStyle Balance Diabetes Prevention Program: The information session about the clinic’s Diabetes Prevention Program focusing on nutrition, exercise, stress management and lifestyle changes aimed at helping prevent type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Register to attend the free information session to see if the program is right for you at billingsclinic.com/classes. For information about program eligibility in Miles City, call 233-7023.
DCI Big Sky open house: The community is invited to tour the newly constructed 17,000 square-foot facility located at 720 St. Mary Way from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information about the open house or receiving dialysis at DCI Big Sky, call 252-9270 or go to dciinc.org/big-sky.
Wednesday
Healthy Living support group: The group discusses "Eating to Live, and Choosing to Thrive" at 3:30 p.m. in room 1 of the Billings Community & Senior Center, 360 N. 23rd St. The group's weekly discussions are free and open to the public.
Thursday-Tuesday, Sept. 3
No events planned.
Ongoing
Billings Clinic SameDay Care: West: 2675 Central Ave., 238-2900. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Walk-in, no appointment is necessary. Heights: 760 Wicks Lane, 238-2475. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Walk-in, no appointment is necessary. Downtown: 2800 10th Ave. N. 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. By appointment only. To schedule, call 238-2677. Prior Billings Clinic patients may also schedule an appointment through myBillingsClinic.com. Billings Clinic ExpressCare: Located in Albertsons at Rehberg Lane, Central Avenue and Heights locations. Open 7 days a week. Quick & easy care. Appointments every 15 minutes. DOT exams available at all locations.
Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.
Free testing for HIV and hepatitis C: RiverStone Health offers free, fast and confidential testing at two locations: a mobile testing trailer in the parking lot of Billings Public Library, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month (excluding December) and in Room 116 of the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
Billings Clinic Lab Direct: Designed to enhance your relationship with your health care provider, Billings Clinic Lab Direct lets you order lab tests without a physician order. No appointment is necessary. Walk-in and order tests at ExpressCare, located at 511 Central Ave., from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Results are sent directly to you. Payment by check or credit card is required at the time of service. Insurance will not be billed.
St. Vincent Healthcare — “Getting Ready For Baby” classes: Ongoing classes in the anatomy and physiology of pregnancy, stages of labor, pain management and strategies, postpartum care, newborn care and breastfeeding take place at the Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. Register by calling 237-3348 or 888-775-2626 or online at svh.org/calendar.
Billings Clinic — Same-day Dermatology Appointments: For times when a specific concern of the skin, hair or nails needs prompt attention. Same-day appointments are available on Wednesday afternoons. Call 238-2501 or 1-800-332-7156 Wednesday mornings to schedule an afternoon appointment with a board-certified dermatologist.
Billings Clinic GoSafe 2: For more information about mobile medical alert services through Billings Clinic Lifeline, call 657-4433.
Billings Clinic Mannual: Men can schedule annual/routine exams online at billingsclinic.com/mannual.
Women’s wellness: Free screenings for uninsured or underinsured women. Mammograms, gynecologic exam (Pap smear and breast exam), blood screening, 12-hour fast before appointment (water only). Call 238-2501 today for more information or to see if you qualify.
WIC nutrition program for women, infants and children: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. Office hours are: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 247-3370 for an appointment or more information.
Quick and Easy Access to Health Care: Billings Clinic appointments every 15 minutes at Albertsons (Rehberg, Central and Heights locations.) Open seven days a week. DOT exams available at all locations. Schedule your appointment online: billingsclinic.com/expresscare.
Billings Clinic mammograms: Yearly mammograms are recommended for all women who are age 40 or older. Annual screenings save lives by catching breast cancer at an early, treatable stage. Mammograms are available at Billings Clinic West, located in Lamplighter Square at 2675 Central Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. To schedule a mammogram, call 238-2501 or 1-800-332-7156.
Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.
Colonoscopies: A colonoscopy could save your life. For more information, call Billings Clinic at 238-2500.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program classes: Those interested in attending the free classes may register with the Billings Community Center by calling 657-3050. Class size is limited, so register early. For more information, call Jackie Rumph, MSU Extension Yellowstone County Agent, at 256-2828.
Diabetes and heart disease prevention classes: St. Vincent Healthcare and YMCA offer diabetes and heart disease prevention classes. Day and evening classes available. Call 237-8599 to reserve your spot and start the enrollment process. For more information, go to svh.org/dpp.
Diabetes self-management classes: Billings Clinic diabetes educators offer a comprehensive class schedule throughout the year. Ask your doctor about referral to classes, or request a class schedule by calling the appointment line at 238-2501. For more information, call the Billings Clinic Healthline at 255-8400.
Melanoma screening: A dark, pigmented, malignant tumor most commonly found in the skin can be deadly. Call 238-2501 or 800-332-7156 to schedule a skin exam at Billings Clinic. Learn more about skin protection at billingsclinic.com/skincancer.
Billings Clinic Complete CPAP and BIPAP systems and supplies: Billings Clinic's registered respiratory therapists will help you find the correct fit and provide instruction on proper use and maintenance. Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment, 657-4999 or 1-800-332-7156.
Immunization clinic: RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., offers walk-in immunization clinic. Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses at Billings Clinic: Anyone can nominate an extraordinary RN or LPN to honor them for the compassion and care they provide to patients every day. Nomination forms are available online at billingsclinic.com/DAISY.
Billings Clinic — "Take charge of your health!": MyBillingsClinic gives you convenient access to your online medical record. You can now register online. View upcoming appointments. Send a secure message to your doctor’s office. View lab results, allergy list, medication list, immunizations, surgeries and procedures. Visit billingsclinic.com/mybillingsclinic.
Billings Clinic "All Things Car Seats": Class takes place regularly at the Family Birth Center. For a schedule of classes, or to register, call 255-8440 or 1-800-252-1246, or go to billingsclinic.com/classes.
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center tours: Tours are offered regularly, starting at 6 p.m. in the Family Birth Center atrium. For a schedule of tour times, or to register, call 255-8440 or 1-800-252-1246, or go to billingsclinic.com/classes.
Billings Clinic — Welcome Baby labor and birth classes: Mary Alice Fortin Health Conference Center. $25. To register, call 255-8440 or 1-800-252-1246, or go to billingsclinic.com.
Parkinson’s Support Group: First Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Alice Fortin conference room at Billings Clinic. For more information, call 259-7656.
Discovery Circle stroke support group: Second Thursday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N., southwest entrance, garden level. Led by a stroke survivor. Free. Call 237-3950.
Pulmonary support group: Second Saturday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. in the second-floor conference room at Billings Public Library. For more information, call Helen at 652-3488 or Marilyn at 794-9268.
Heart failure and recovery support group: First Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at Billings Clinic fourth floor Cardiology, Cardiac Rehab conference room. Light lunch provided. For more information, or to add your name to the group mailing list, call 238-2880.
Alzheimer’s support group: Second and fourth Mondays of each month at 11 a.m. at Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane. Call 281-8455.
Chronic Pain support group: First Tuesday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. at the LIFTT office building, located at 1201 Grand Ave. Meetings are confidential and open to anyone experiencing chronic pain symptoms, as well as their family members and close friends. No participation fee is required. For more information, contact Ian Elliot, group facilitator, by calling 656-2744, or emailing elliotian@hotmail.com.
Compassionate Friends: Second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Billings Clinic, conference room E. Support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age, from any cause. Call 256-1569 or go to tcfbillings.org.
Breast cancer support group: Second Monday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Vincent Healthcare’s Mansfield Health Education Center, 2900 12th Ave. N. Support for those affected by breast cancer. Call 237-3115.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. Call Sharon at 259-7566.
Dementia Training for Health Care Professionals: Linda Roers, a geriatric educator with the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, teaches free dementia workshops for health care professionals. The workshop is based on the Positive Approach to Care philosophy pioneered by Teepa Snow, a nationally recognized dementia educator. Roers earned her Positive Approach to Care trainer certification in January. If you have a group of healthcare workers who are interested in the free training, contact Roers by emailing linda.roe@riverstonehealth.org or calling 406-651-6484.