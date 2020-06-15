Healthcare for the Homeless continues tradition of caring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For almost 30 years, RiverStone Health Healthcare for the Homeless (HCH) has been working with individuals in Yellowstone County experiencing homelessness. Funding comes from a federal grant through the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) that helps cover the cost of patients’ medical care.

Homelessness comes in many forms. While you may think homelessness is someone living under a bridge, we define it as people living on the street, staying in shelters, doubling up with friends or family, or living in hotels or vehicles.

“Over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the United States. Approximately 65 percent are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35 percent — just under 200,000 — are found unsheltered on our streets (in places not intended for human habitation, such as sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings),” according to The State of Homelessness In America (2019), published by the Council of Economic Advisors.