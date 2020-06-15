Healthcare for the Homeless continues tradition of caring

For almost 30 years, RiverStone Health Healthcare for the Homeless (HCH) has been working with individuals in Yellowstone County experiencing homelessness. Funding comes from a federal grant through the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) that helps cover the cost of patients’ medical care.
Homelessness comes in many forms. While you may think homelessness is someone living under a bridge, we define it as people living on the street, staying in shelters, doubling up with friends or family, or living in hotels or vehicles.
“Over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the United States. Approximately 65 percent are found in homeless shelters, and the other 35 percent — just under 200,000 — are found unsheltered on our streets (in places not intended for human habitation, such as sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings),” according to The State of Homelessness In America (2019), published by the Council of Economic Advisors.
Homelessness is a significant barrier to good health. Individuals living on the street suffer from poor nutrition, inadequate hygiene, exposure to violence, weather-related illness and injury as well as increased risk of contracting communicable diseases. Those factors, combined with the constant stress of housing instability and locating your next meal, all contribute to the health issues faced by individuals experiencing homelessness. Without housing, what many see as a simple scrape from falling down can become an infection. Common colds can turn into pneumonia. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic lung diseases, can become life-threatening and costly conditions. Where does one recover from illness or injury if they have no home to go to? If you lost your job, how long until you would be at risk of homelessness?
Since the early 1990s, Healthcare for the Homeless at RiverStone has provided needed medical services to patients of Yellowstone County. In late April, we opened a new clinic as a home base at 2424 First Avenue North. We also have outreach clinics at St. Vincent de Paul, and the Mental Health Center’s HUB.
The Healthcare for the Homeless Clinic offers primary preventive care as well as acute care. No appointment is needed to see our medical provider. We also offer behavioral health and addictions counseling on weekdays and care management services that get patients connected to other vital services in our community, such as housing and food.
Crystal Friedrich, BSN, Healthcare for the Homeless Manager can be reached at 651-6560 or crystal.fri@riverstonehealth.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.