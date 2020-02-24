Heath guide: Feb. 24

Sunday

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series: “Effective Communication Strategies” will take place 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2940 Poly Drive. The programs are free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 800-272-3900.

Monday, March 2

No events planned.

Upcoming

Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education series: “Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will take place 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at St. John’s United, Lillis Chapel, lower level, 2429 Mission Way. The programs are free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 800-272-3900.

32nd Annual MSU Billings and Billings Clinic Science Expo: To participate in the expo taking place April 24-25 at Alterowitz Gym, first through 12th grade students must register by March 27. To register or for more information, including how to volunteer, go to msubillings.edu/scienceexpo.

Ongoing