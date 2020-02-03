Heath guide: Feb. 3

Billings Clinic “Am I Hungry?” Mindful Eating Program: The comprehensive program aims to help participants reconnect with the physical signals guiding when, what and how much to eat without restrictive diet rules. Participants can also learn to recognize and cope with their triggers for overeating. Billings Clinic will offer free information sessions to introduce the community to the program at 4:30 p.m. at the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism Center, 1045 N. 30th St. To register, call 255-8440, or go to billingsclinic.com/classes. For more information about the program, go to amihungry.com.

Monday, Feb. 10

Billings Clinic “Ticker Talk with the Doc Walk”: Walk and talk with cardiologist Dr. Barbara Dudczak and cardiac rehab exercise physiologist Casey Harrod to learn about heart health and wellness, at Rimrock Mall, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Free refreshments will be available. Register at billingsclinic.com.

Upcoming

32nd Annual MSU Billings and Billings Clinic Science Expo: To participate in the expo taking place April 24-25 at Alterowitz Gym, first through 12th grade students must register by March 27. To register or for more information, including how to volunteer, go to msubillings.edu/scienceexpo.

Ongoing