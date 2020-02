Heath guide: Feb. 17

Ongoing

Medication disposal: MedSafe lock boxes for drop-off of unused or expired medication is available year-round at Billings Clinic, 2800 10th Ave. N. (south atrium entrance, near the hospital pharmacy); St. Vincent Healthcare Pharmacy, 1233 N. 30th St. (emergency dept. entrance); and RiverStone Health Pharmacy, 123 S. 27th St. (clinic entrance). Medications for disposal should be left in their original containers, if possible. Liquid medications less than four ounces should be placed in a sealed plastic bag before being placed a drop box. MedSafe boxes are not set up to take needles or other instruments that can cut or puncture the skin, aerosols or hazardous materials.

Free testing for HIV and hepatitis C: RiverStone Health offers free, fast and confidential testing at two locations: a mobile testing trailer in the parking lot of Billings Public Library, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month (excluding December) and in Room 116 of the Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

Free pregnancy tests: Monday-Friday, from 7:30 to 8 a.m., Billings Clinic. No appointment necessary.