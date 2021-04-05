Help is here for struggling young families

Just getting by is complicated for many pregnant mothers and families with young children. Families may struggle with lack of money and unstable housing. They may need to find jobs, locate child care and access health care, including mental health and addiction treatment. They have lots of parenting questions.

How can busy, frazzled parents sort through conflicting advice and confusing programs to get the help they need when they need it?

The RiverStone Family Health is here to help. We assist families with information, referrals to resources and coaching to help organize a support system that provides hope and answers. We work to get families what they need in time to make a positive difference.

Our team includes nurses, social workers and advocates. We use evidence-based approaches that assist pregnant women and families to make positive choices for their health and safety. Evidence-based means that our services follow established guidelines and methods that have been proven to help families achieve success.

We typically work with families in their home, but throughout the pandemic visits have been by Zoom or telehealth.