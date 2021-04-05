Help is here for struggling young families

Just getting by is complicated for many pregnant mothers and families with young children. Families may struggle with lack of money and unstable housing. They may need to find jobs, locate child care and access health care, including mental health and addiction treatment. They have lots of parenting questions.
How can busy, frazzled parents sort through conflicting advice and confusing programs to get the help they need when they need it?
The RiverStone Family Health is here to help. We assist families with information, referrals to resources and coaching to help organize a support system that provides hope and answers. We work to get families what they need in time to make a positive difference.
Our team includes nurses, social workers and advocates. We use evidence-based approaches that assist pregnant women and families to make positive choices for their health and safety. Evidence-based means that our services follow established guidelines and methods that have been proven to help families achieve success.
We typically work with families in their home, but throughout the pandemic visits have been by Zoom or telehealth.
Family Health Services has many partner agencies that assist with specific needs, such as financial assistance, housing, nutrition and food security programs. We can make referrals to medical providers, mental health counselors, addiction treatment and quit lines. We can recommend family-centered activities, parent-child interactions, texting resources linked to the ages of children, parenting classes and educational achievement connections. We help families obtain needed respite care, child care, military family support, COVID pandemic resources and kindergarten readiness.
Family Health Services works alongside parents. Our goal is to form supportive, trusting relationships. Building on family strengths boosts confidence and self-esteem so families want to learn more about positive choices.
Often times, parents have had traumatic experiences in their childhoods that affect their health and decision making with their children. Understanding that trauma and helping to build resilience can be crucial to improving life for parents and children.
Few of us will do well in life without somebody helping us along. Our team of professionals can assist with establishing support systems to help parents cope with the difficulties that all mothers and fathers may face.
Our Nurse Family Partnership helps first-time moms, starting during pregnancy and continuing through the child’s second birthday. Participants must meet income guidelines.
Parents as Teachers provides parenting education, screenings for developmental delays and other services as requested by parents.
The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program assists low- and moderate-income families. WIC offers breastfeeding support to new moms and help with groceries for pregnant women, new moms and children under age five.
I have mentioned some examples of our services. To learn more about RiverStone Family Health Services, please call 406-247-3360.
Doug Andersen, program manager for RiverStone Family Health, can be reached at 406-247-3375.