Helping your child cope with grief

Maybe it’s the loss of a family member or a beloved family pet, or something as minor as a classmate or friend moving. Children will experience a multitude of events in their lives that give them the chance to explore their feelings around the grief process.
If you know a child who has experienced a recent loss, you may be wondering how you can help. I’d like to share tips from my time working in hospice and facilitating BraveHearts, our bereavement peer support group for children.
First, there is no magic formula for sharing difficult news. As the child’s caregiver, speak as openly and honestly as you can about what has happened. Use short, simple, age-appropriate language in sharing the news.
In our bereavement group, we use books for education and as a conversation starter. One I highly recommend is the “The Invisible String” by Patrice Karst. This book explores the invisible string of love that connects us all and helps children cope with loss.
One of our mottos at BraveHearts is “we remember.” We do this by talking about those we’ve lost. We say their names or tell funny stories or share a favorite holiday memory together.
We help children grieve creatively through art. Everybody has pictures on their cell phones these days. Feel free to print some out and frame them or make a memory book the child can have to look at and share with others. Make blankets out of old clothing items and jewelry out of trinkets. The child can use storytelling and physical items to help remember. Giving children the space to tell those stories or share the meaning and importance of those items will go a long way in helping them along in their grieving process.
Finally, know that every single person will grieve differently. If you are a parent of children who are grieving, they will all have their own grieving style with their own needs. Be open and OK with that. Knowing that nobody is doing it right or wrong will help both you and your children feel comfortable as the process moves along.
You may notice that one day your child seems to act like there isn’t a worry in the world and then struggles the next day to make it through school. If they are not hurting themselves or anybody else, show acceptance of what works for them. This will help you and your children in the long run.
As the caregiver, you probably are moving through your own grief process with your children. Remember to go easy on yourself. Find things that help with your grieving process as well.
Recent studies show that grief support is primarily provided by friends and family. Our experiences with grief vary, yet we all share in the lived experience of losses and, therefore, are one large community of peers who have the ability to support each other. You can find many resources on the internet to help guide this journey. One of my favorites is the Dougy Center.
You may also reach out to me or anybody on our RiverStone Health Hospice team at any time at 406-651-6500.
BraveHearts and other in-person support groups are limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, I encourage you to reach out to school counselors for support. Please check with our RiverStone Health Hospice to see if BraveHearts has resumed. If possible, we will offer a BraveHearts summer camp after Billings Public Schools start summer vacation.
Tim Warburton is a social worker with RiverStone Health Hospice.