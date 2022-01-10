Helping your child cope with grief

Finally, know that every single person will grieve differently. If you are a parent of children who are grieving, they will all have their own grieving style with their own needs. Be open and OK with that. Knowing that nobody is doing it right or wrong will help both you and your children feel comfortable as the process moves along.

You may notice that one day your child seems to act like there isn’t a worry in the world and then struggles the next day to make it through school. If they are not hurting themselves or anybody else, show acceptance of what works for them. This will help you and your children in the long run.

As the caregiver, you probably are moving through your own grief process with your children. Remember to go easy on yourself. Find things that help with your grieving process as well.

Recent studies show that grief support is primarily provided by friends and family. Our experiences with grief vary, yet we all share in the lived experience of losses and, therefore, are one large community of peers who have the ability to support each other. You can find many resources on the internet to help guide this journey. One of my favorites is the Dougy Center.