Hi-Line toddler youngest ever to be diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease

Jamal Bets His Medicine rolled over on his mother’s lap to slap his hands on the table in the doctor’s office. Though decked out from head to toe in Spider Man gear, Bets His Medicine discovered a new love for Mickey Mouse during his emergency stay at the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Bets His Medicine, age 2, is believed to be the youngest ever to be diagnosed with Churg-Strauss Syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune disease. Out of one million people, only two to five adults are diagnosed with it every year.

“This normally presents in adults. So we don’t normally see this even in older children… at least in the known medical literature,” said Dr. Jeremiah Lysinger, pediatrician at Billings Clinic.

On top of being a medical anomaly, Bets His Medicine and his family are from the Hi-Line on the Fort Peck Reservation. It’s a five hour drive from their home in Fort Kipp to Billings, where they receive a substantial amount of their health care.

With limited primary services available on Montana’s eight reservations, often times referrals to specialty services are needed. But transportation to those services creates a huge barrier to health care for Native Americans, said Darren Crowe, chief executive officer for the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital.

Crowe reported a 15-to-20% no-show rate on a daily basis for patients receiving care at Indian Health Services or with referral providers. And often times it’s due to unreliable transportation.

Fortunately, Patricia Philbrick, Bets His Medicine’s mother, is a full-time mom and was able to stay by her son’s side when he was flown to Aurora, Colorado for care.

Early on, Bets His Medicine’s symptoms resembled common allergies and asthma, said Philbrick. And when she brought him to their doctor in Poplar, Bets His Medicine was prescribed an albuterol inhaler, a common medication used to treat asthma.

But the medication wasn’t working well, and when a new doctor saw Bets His Medicine, it was clear he needed more specialized care.

Philbrick prepared for the 640 mile round trip to Billings to see a specialist, but when they arrived at Billings Clinic, Bets His Medicine’s oxygen levels were low and his breathing was labored.

Within minutes Lysinger was preparing Bets His Medicine and Philbrick for an emergency flight to the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Everything happened really fast with us,” Philbrick said, adding that at that point she was starting to get anxious.

Philbrick stayed with Bets His Medicine for the week that her son was hospitalized in Colorado. Back home her husband took care of their other two children.

About 63% of Montana’s population or 695,000 people live in rural areas and 45 of the state’s 56 counties are considered frontier communities. And Native Americans tend to live in rural areas. Only 18% live in cities with 20,000 or more residents, according to the Department of Health and Human Services 2021 Rural Health Plan.

Geographic isolation contributes to the health disparities as continuity of care is regularly interrupted due to distances between services.

As Bets His Medicine is the youngest to be diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, he is also the youngest to receive the medication. Once a month, Bets His Medicine is due in Lysinger’s exam room where he receives monoclonal antibodies via injection. Together they wait for about an hour to watch for allergic reactions.

It is because of the risk for allergic reaction that Philbrick makes the trip and overnight stay in Billings every month for the injection.

There is no financial reimbursement through insurance for transportation needs, making trips like this a financial challenge for many.

The median household income among Montana Native Americans is significantly lower than the state's average, according to the DPHHS 2017 health assessment. It’s no surprise that median household income is a key social determinant of health.

“If people don’t have the ability to travel for specialized care, they are unable to get the necessary services/treatment and may have to choose whether they can do so or not based on their own circumstances. If multiple visits are required, that can be challenging for families who may have to travel long distances to appointments,” Stephanie Iron Shooter, director of American Indian Health for DPHHS, said via email.

The hope is to eventually land on a care plan that will allow Bets His Medicine to receive the injections closer to his home on the Hi-Line, but for now, his dosage is still being adjusted.

At the March 3 appointment, Lysinger discussed increasing the dosage with Philbrick in order to wean Bets His Medicine off of the steroids that help manage the blood vessel inflammation that is characteristic of the disorder.

Until the dosage is set and Best His Medicine's risk of allergic reaction is low, Philbrick will continue to carry an EpiPen for her son at all times and will make the monthly trip to Billings indefinitely.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.