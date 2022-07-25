 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS

Home visits help young families stay healthy

Pregnancy often brings many stressful physical and emotional changes. The early years of parenting are challenging work, too.

Attachment and brain development is most critical during the first years of life. This adds to the urgency that young families receive the support they need to focus efforts on their child’s positive attachments to parents and caregivers while promoting their physical and mental development.

Getting by is more difficult these days. Many families struggle because of affordable housing shortages, transportation barriers, food insecurity and lack of quality child care. Inflation is increasing the price of just about everything. Families may also be at risk from substance abuse, intimate partner family violence, toxic stress, past childhood traumas, inadequate income and a lack of extended family or supportive friends.

Where can families turn for support they can trust?

Since 2010, the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting programs have empowered families with the tools they need to thrive. Locally, this includes Nurse-Family Partnership and Parents as Teachers at RiverStone Health. These programs support pregnant women and families with young children at risk for poor maternal and child health. Both programs are voluntary.

The good news is that nurses with Nurse-Family Partnership and parent educators with Parents as Teachers can meet with you in your own home or other safe spaces. Services are provided at no cost to pregnant women and families. Nurse-Family Partnership and Parents as Teachers serve income-eligible families, foster children and military families, including those with members in the reserves and Montana National Guard.

Being connected with a parent educator or nurse helps you understand the many aspects of pregnancy and child development. The home visitors collaborate with you to solve issues and problems that often come up during this complicated time.

Home visiting programs use approaches that are proven to provide better outcomes for families. These programs support healthy pregnancies, access to medical providers, reduced perinatal depression and increased knowledge about pregnancy. Families who participate have reported increases in positive parenting satisfaction, healthy relationships and increased employment after birth.

Families benefit from reduced child behavior problems, less child abuse and neglect, fewer emergency room visits, fewer child developmental delays and less adult criminal behavior. Over time, these programs have resulted in reduced delinquent behavior in children.

Connecting families to community resources is a large part of providing a path for families to meet their needs. Parents learn to recognize more of their own needs and become empowered to reach out on their own.

Pregnant women and families set the goals they want to achieve. This keeps the frequent visits relevant and meaningful.

Trust is key. Home visiting with a nurse or parent educator develops a healthy, trusting relationship where families know they are valued and respected.

Nurse-Family Partnership and Parents as Teachers are available through Family Health Services at RiverStone Health. Call 406-247-3360 to learn more.

Doug Andersen

Doug Andersen

Doug Andersen, manager of RiverStone Family Health Services, can be reached at 406-247-3360.

