HEALTH MATTERS

Home workouts don’t require special equipment

mayo-stairs-20210805

You don’t need to leave your home to get a good workout.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Well, it is that time of the year again where Old Man Winter reminds us how hard it is to get out and stay active. Staying active and exercising in the comfort of home doesn’t have to be all that challenging.

You can find ways to get extra steps around the house. Maybe your washer and dryer are located on a different floor in the house and this requires you to walk up and down a flight of stairs. How about walking them twice with each load?

When it snows, don’t always wait until the storm is over to shovel the walks and driveway. Perhaps, you can bundle up and start clearing snow during the storm. This will accomplish two things: First, the shoveling at the end of the storm will not be quite so hard. And second, you will get extra steps and strengthening during the storm.

If you have a smart TV or computer, there are many options for finding home workouts that require little to no equipment. Start with YouTube and search specifically for what you want. For example, search for “chair workouts for beginner”, “home workouts for the core” or “cardio workout at home with no equipment”. You will be surprised how many workouts suit your abilities.

Check out home classes online. Do you enjoy dancing? Try Zumba or Oula. Simply go to YouTube and search for “beginner Oula classes at home”. This will be super fun and a great way to stay in shape.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these home fitness ideas:

1. Work out with items you have around the house. Use full water bottles, canned goods, or other items for strength training if you don’t have weights around the house. Stretch with a towel. Walking or running up and down stairs (that are clear of obstacles to avoid tripping) can be a great workout.

2. Make the most of screen time. While watching TV, your family can do jumping jacks during commercials or move along with the characters in a show by walking or running in place.

3. Family playtime is a great time to work in physical activity. Hula hoops, hopscotch and jump ropes allow the whole family to get active. Games like hide and seek can keep everyone moving.

Invite friends over to exercise with you. Exercising with friends helps you hold each other accountable and keeps you going day after day and week after week.

You don’t need a bunch of fancy equipment to get a great home workout. By using the tools and technology available in your home, you can always find something that will get you moving. Keep up the good work and have fun.

Ryan Braley

Ryan Braley

 COURTESY PHOTO

Ryan Braley, manager of the Live Well Center at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at

406-247-3350.

