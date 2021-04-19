Hospice volunteers find reward in service

Volunteering can advance career aspirations. An individual may be interested in volunteering with hospice to gain experience in the medical field, ministry work or the social services. Volunteers have the chance to try something without making a long-term commitment.

Volunteers may gain important skills that they will eventually use in in the workplace, such as communication, how to work on a team, problem solving, time management and organization. For those who are working, there may be an opportunity to share one’s love and knowledge of the cause for which they volunteer, which further develops and improves public speaking and communication skills.

Doing volunteer work can be an escape from a person’s day-to-day routine. It may also provide a person with renewed creativity, motivation and passion towards a cause. There is also the opportunity to make time for hobbies outside of work or home. For example, visiting one-on-one with hospice patients and families can be a rewarding change of pace for someone whose regular job is sitting at a desk.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made volunteering challenging during the past year. Due to restrictions, those in our program who wanted to volunteer were not able to do so and those who wanted to go through the volunteer training were informed they would have to wait until it was safer to gather in person.