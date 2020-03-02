How is posture affecting your mood?

Good posture can make you appear confident and put together on the outside, and there is scientific evidence that how you carry yourself impacts your emotions, thoughts, memories, and mental performance. Bringing awareness to how you are sitting and standing throughout the day and making small changes can bring about significant improvements in mental, emotional, and physical health in the short term and over time.

When we become stressed or worried, it is natural to adopt a protective posture, or one that is collapsed and slouched. Research has shown when participants are asked to adopt this type of posture, they report more feelings of helplessness and powerlessness, tend to recall and become stuck on negative memories, and experience mental difficulty while performing tasks. This type of posture also leads to chronic patterns of muscle tension and pain. Conversely, researchers have shown that when we adopt an upright posture and look up, we are more likely to have more energy, feel stronger, find it easier to do mental tasks, feel confident and more empowered, and recall more positive memories. One study showed that students rated a math exercise as significantly more difficult when they adopted a slouched posture. This effect was even more pronounced in those with test anxiety.

To experience how posture affects memory and feelings, try the following exercise (really, try it!):