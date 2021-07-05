How much alcohol is too much for you?

Everyone is busy outdoors, enjoying hikes, barbecues and ball games. You look forward to upcoming concerts, a special wedding and a family reunion. While all of these summer activities bring good times, they also typically involve alcohol. For most people, drinking is not a concern. For some, it is problematic.

How do you know when you’re drinking too much? How do you know when you could benefit from making some changes to your drinking? Consider these lower-risk drink limits:

• 3 per day for women, but no more than 7 per week.

• 4 per day for men, but no more than 14 per week.

• 3 per day for people over 65, but no more than 7 per week.

One drink equals 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of table wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor.

Simple math could be helpful in determining if you are drinking too much. Other factors to consider include: Are you experiencing relationship problems because of your drinking? Any legal issues directly or indirectly related to your drinking? Any work performance issues? Are you drinking more than you were a year ago?