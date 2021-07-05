How much alcohol is too much for you?

Everyone is busy outdoors, enjoying hikes, barbecues and ball games. You look forward to upcoming concerts, a special wedding and a family reunion. While all of these summer activities bring good times, they also typically involve alcohol. For most people, drinking is not a concern. For some, it is problematic.
How do you know when you’re drinking too much? How do you know when you could benefit from making some changes to your drinking? Consider these lower-risk drink limits:
• 3 per day for women, but no more than 7 per week.
• 4 per day for men, but no more than 14 per week.
• 3 per day for people over 65, but no more than 7 per week.
One drink equals 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of table wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor.
Simple math could be helpful in determining if you are drinking too much. Other factors to consider include: Are you experiencing relationship problems because of your drinking? Any legal issues directly or indirectly related to your drinking? Any work performance issues? Are you drinking more than you were a year ago?
The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in some drinking trends, such as to-go cocktails, delivery of cocktails and alcohol, a surge in spritzing and easy online access to cocktail recipes, as well as the introduction of ready-to-drink cocktails. For several years, the “mommy wine culture” has encouraged nightly wine drinking. This may be appropriate and healthy for some, but for others, it could increase mental health concerns, add to weight management difficulties or other health issues.
Ask yourself why you are drinking. Are you drinking to “calm your nerves”, “wind down” or to “get away”? Are you telling yourself, “I deserve this” or drinking to “drown out the day”? You might also drink socially because you “like yourself better” when you have had a few drinks, as you become the “life of the party”.
If you are drinking on a regular basis and are struggling with sleeping, being irritable, hungover or disengaged in the activities that once gave you pleasure, you might want to assess your drinking.
Women have increased risks with drinking, such as an increased likelihood of breast cancer and weight gain. Also, drinking often leads to snacking, which further complicates weight management and various medical issues, such as diabetes. Other risks to consider include, medications that you take, pregnancy, or if you’re planning to drive.
If you feel like reducing your alcohol consumption, consider these ideas:
• Switch to a lower alcohol concentration (and lower calorie content).
• Do not keep alcohol in your home.
• Drink out of a glass that provides a way to accurately measure the amount you’re pouring.
• When going out, volunteer to be the designated driver.
• Set a budget for how much you will spend on alcohol in a given period.
• Consider social alternatives that do not involve alcohol.
• Do not drink alone.
• Delay your first drink; change your after-work routine.
• Choose alcohol-free days.
• Remember to eat before or during alcohol intake.
• Pace yourself. Have drink spacers, consuming water between each alcoholic beverage.
You do not have to be dependent on alcohol to ask your doctor questions about how your drinking is related to your overall health. If you have questions or concerns, ask. As you venture out this summer, be responsible with alcohol so you can have fun safely.
Jamie Doyle, a licensed addiction counselor at RiverStone Health, can reached at 406-247-3500.