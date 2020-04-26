How nurses investigate COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public health nurses are disease detectives.

Investigation of certain diseases and conditions is a routine practice for public health nurses. State and federal laws require health care professionals and laboratories to report cases of these “certain diseases and conditions” to their local public health department. Public health is then obligated to investigate each reported case to try to determine where the person may have picked it up and to try to stop its spread to others. This is true with COVID-19 as well.

Public health nurses at RiverStone Health start by interviewing the diagnosed patient to try to determine how, when and where they may have been infected. After that, they turn their attention to who the “close contacts” may have been during the time the patient would have been contagious to others. Then they can notify those people to let them know they may have been exposed and check to see if they are sick. They can also implement disease control measures. With COVID-19 some of the disease control measures are to isolate people who are sick from people who are well, and to quarantine people who are well but have been exposed and now have the potential to become ill from the recent exposure.