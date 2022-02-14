How’s your New Year’s resolution going?

By now you have been working on your New Year’s resolution for more than a solid month – or have you? Have you lost interest? Have bitter cold temperatures interrupted your walks or visits to the gym? Have the results of your efforts not been what you hoped? Is it just too hard?

Trust me, all personal trainers have heard those excuses.

Try this tactic to refocus your efforts. You will need pen and paper. Answer the questions below and place the answers where you will see them daily. The refrigerator door is a great spot or maybe the bathroom mirror.

• Why did you make the resolution in first place?

• What interrupted your progress?

• If your resolution was health related, why is improving your health not important anymore?

• What would happen if you started again?

Using your answers, develop a plan. Anyone who has worked with me knows I will ask: What’s your plan? The best results usually happen when you write down a game plan. I ask you to actually write down your plan, review it often. Understand that you may have to adjust some parts of the plan.

Many of us use “to do” lists to accomplish daily or weekly goals. Write a weekly “to do” list and place your health and nutrition near the top of this list. Remember to put this list where you will see it often. Place a check mark next to this “to do” each time you work on it this week.

It is important to give yourself grace when you are chasing health and nutrition resolutions. There will be road blocks along the way, it is going to be difficult, but you are worth it. Be good to yourself.

If weight loss is part of your New Year’s resolution, you should know that even a small amount of weight loss can greatly improve your health. Numerous factors affect a person’s weight. A comprehensive, sustainable weight-loss plan may require gaining insight into your individual health needs, your relationship with food and your attitudes toward eating, exercise and weight.

Your healthcare provider can give guidance for starting a healthy weight-loss plan.

At RiverStone Health, we have launched a new medical weight-management program for our patients who are referred by their personal RiverStone Health physicians. MyPath starts with a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s overall health.

The MyPath program uses a team of experts for a holistic, individualized approach to healthy weight. The team includes a registered dietitian, a personal trainer, a behavioral health counselor and a clinical pharmacist. The team works to support the patient’s weight-loss goals. This program is designed to help patients lose 10% or more of their weight over a 10-month period.

If you are overweight, reducing your weight by 10% can lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and other health problems.

When these winter days weaken your resolve to stay active and eat healthy foods, make a plan that can keep you on track. Write it down and hold yourself accountable daily.

If you want help to meet your goals, talk to your personal healthcare provider. Your primary care physician can help you determine the best ways to make 2022 a healthier year for yourself.

Ryan Braley, RiverStone Health Clinic wellness service manager, can be reached at 406-247-3339.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0