How to get your best night’s sleep

Hundreds of years ago, people would rise with the sun and sleep when it set. With technology and all the distractions in the world today, sleep is suffering.
Biologically, the sleep cycle is based on the circadian rhythm which is roughly twenty-four hours. During the day, light signals the body to become more alert. Darkness at night causes the pineal gland in the brain to release melatonin that naturally stimulates the body to wind down and prepare for sleep. This rhythm also causes us to be tired. People are typically most tired from 2 till 4 a.m. and from 2 till 4 p.m. I’m sure many of you have noticed that afternoon slump. Not enough sleep can cause symptoms including irritability, decreased safety while driving, increased blood pressure, increased anxiety and depression, and increased appetite to name a few.
There are many things that interrupt sleep:
• Bright lights from electronics including phones, computers, or TVs before bed.
• Caffeine in the afternoon.
• Alcohol before bed may initially help you sleep, but disrupts sleep later.
• Exercise close to bedtime.
• Nicotine, a stimulant, increases alertness.
• Large meals right before bedtime.
Things that can be done to combat sleep issues:
• Avoid doing the things mentioned previously.
• Don’t allow electronics in the bedroom or don’t use them before bedtime.
• To maintain a healthy sleep pattern, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.
• Do something calming before bed every night. This could include reading a book, using essential oils, or even taking a warm bath.
• Avoid doing work at least an hour before bed.
• Chamomile tea is a natural sleep aid that can be useful to drink before bedtime.
• Set the temperature around 65 degrees for optimal sleeping.
• Darken bedrooms with curtains and avoid bright lights.
• Using white noise like a fan or from phone apps may help with sleep.
• Use meditation apps or stretch before bed.
• If unable to sleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something calming in another room.
• Get regular exercise earlier in the day or after work.
• Smart watches can track sleep, but dim the lights and turn off notifications at night.
If these techniques do not help, another option is melatonin. Younger adults and children usually produce adequate amounts of this hormone. As adults age, they may produce less melatonin. Melatonin can be purchased over-the-counter. The initial dose is 0.3-0.5 mg. This should be taken at least one and a half to two hours before bedtime to stimulate the natural release of melatonin.
Ambien and other sleep medications can be addictive and are not recommended for long-term use. Obstructive sleep apnea is another issue that could be disrupting sleep. People who snore and have breathing pauses when they sleep, or people who wake themselves up often during sleep, should be evaluated for sleep apnea. Sleep apnea may also cause people to complain of morning headaches and feeling fatigued. Finally, talk to your health care provider if these preventative measures do not offer relief.
Dr. Kellee Glaus, a resident physician with the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 247-3306.
