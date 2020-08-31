How to get your best night’s sleep

Biologically, the sleep cycle is based on the circadian rhythm which is roughly twenty-four hours. During the day, light signals the body to become more alert. Darkness at night causes the pineal gland in the brain to release melatonin that naturally stimulates the body to wind down and prepare for sleep. This rhythm also causes us to be tired. People are typically most tired from 2 till 4 a.m. and from 2 till 4 p.m. I’m sure many of you have noticed that afternoon slump. Not enough sleep can cause symptoms including irritability, decreased safety while driving, increased blood pressure, increased anxiety and depression, and increased appetite to name a few.