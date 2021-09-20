How to get your kids to eat fruit and veggies

Fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients that children need for their health, growth, and development. Did you know orange vegetables help promote healthy skin and eyes? And green leafy vegetables can help boost your child’s immune system.

Unfortunately, most children do not get enough fruits and vegetables. Check out these tips to help increase your family’s intake of fruits and vegetables.

• Enjoy family meals as often as possible. If your children see you eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, they are more likely to join in.

• Shop together. Your child is more likely to eat fruits and vegetables if she/he helps pick them out. Could they help you find a fruit or vegetable on your list? What kinds of fruit or vegetables would they like to eat?

• Buy fruits and vegetables when they are in season for lower cost and better flavor. This fall, check out foods such as apples, grapes, pears, broccoli, squash, celery or peppers.

• Cook together. Children love to eat what they help cook. Have your child help wash produce, mash soft vegetables, stir a salad together or peel oranges.