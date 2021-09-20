How to get your kids to eat fruit and veggies

Fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients that children need for their health, growth, and development. Did you know orange vegetables help promote healthy skin and eyes? And green leafy vegetables can help boost your child’s immune system.
Unfortunately, most children do not get enough fruits and vegetables. Check out these tips to help increase your family’s intake of fruits and vegetables.
• Enjoy family meals as often as possible. If your children see you eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, they are more likely to join in.
• Shop together. Your child is more likely to eat fruits and vegetables if she/he helps pick them out. Could they help you find a fruit or vegetable on your list? What kinds of fruit or vegetables would they like to eat?
• Buy fruits and vegetables when they are in season for lower cost and better flavor. This fall, check out foods such as apples, grapes, pears, broccoli, squash, celery or peppers.
• Cook together. Children love to eat what they help cook. Have your child help wash produce, mash soft vegetables, stir a salad together or peel oranges.
• Keep washed, cut-up fruits and vegetables in plain sight in the refrigerator. Foods such as peas, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots and mushrooms make for a quick and nutritious snack.
• For younger children, use vegetables to learn colors and names of produce. Ask your child, “What is the color of broccoli?”, “Can you find a red veggie? A green veggie?”, “What is the name of this vegetable?”
• Eat fruit at breakfast. Top cereal with sliced bananas, peaches, strawberries or blueberries. Mix sliced fruit into pancake batter or top yogurt with your child’s favorite fruit.
• Try serving veggies alongside a dip such as hummus, low-fat ranch dressing or a dill dip. Children will eat more vegetables when they dip them.
• Consider gardening. Grow vegetables or herbs in a garden or pot. Have your child help water and care for the plants. Children involved in gardening tend to eat more fruits and vegetables.
• Frozen or canned fruits and vegetables can be a quick and easy addition to any meal. When choosing frozen or canned produce, look for those with low or no sodium and no added sugar.
• Make a habit of adding a piece of fruit to the lunch bag. Plums, grapes, cherries or an apple are healthy ways to add some sweetness to lunch.
• Add veggies to your tacos and quesadillas. Veggies such as corn, chopped peppers, tomatoes, or spinach are great additions to quesadillas. Black beans, shredded carrots or chopped tomatoes can also be added to taco meat while cooking.
• Eat whole fruit, instead of juice, at meals.
• Limit purchases of foods such as chips, cookies and candy bars. If these treats are not in the home, your child will be less likely to ask for them.
• Don’t give up! Your child may need to see a fruit or vegetable 10 or more times before being ready to try it. Simply continue to make fruits and veggies a part of meals and snacks and trust that your child will develop a taste for new foods in time.
If you are pregnant, a new mom or if you are caring for a child under the age of 5, you may be eligible to participate in Women, Infants & Children. WIC participants receive benefits to buy healthy foods in the grocery store. WIC also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education. To find out if you qualify, call 406-247-3370.
Kate Monger, a registered dietitian with RiverStone Health WIC Services, which serves families in Yellowstone, Carbon, Stillwater and Musselshell counties, can be reached at 406-247-3370.