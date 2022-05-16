How to pack the first aid kit you need

Many of us are starting to make plans for how we will enjoy our abundant outdoor resources in the coming summer months. I hope that you also take the time to think about safety and prepare for the possibility of a bad day in a location with no immediate medical care. Whether it’s minor annoyances like scraped knees, ankle sprains, nagging blisters and seasonal allergies or more major medical issues like large lacerations, broken bones, dehydration or worse, we should be prepared.

If you are like me, no matter how much time you have spent outside, it’s easy to head out on adventures without a first aid kit after convincing yourself that “this is just a little hike”. It is often on these ‘small’ adventures that things go wrong and injuries happen. We can’t predict accidents and injuries, and so it’s best to always be ready.

What should you bring? There are some basics to take all of the time: Band-Aids, antibiotic ointment, prescription medications you might need, blister care material, something to start a fire, a compass and mirror, extra food and water purification.

Outside of the first aid basics, what we bring with us really depends on the nature of our adventure and who is with us.

Many stores sell pre-packaged first aid kits that, for the most part, have the basics you need. Don’t just grab a kit, throw it in your vehicle or backpack and assume you are prepared. Know what you are carrying and know how to use it.

Think about what things could potentially be trip interrupting or life altering. For example, do you have tools to stop a major bleed, such as a tourniquet or quick clot? Do you have an EpiPen if someone in your group gets anaphylactic reactions to food or bee stings? There are no “one size fits all” kits. You may have to take some time to put together one that fits you, your group and your planned adventure.

If you are looking for a first aid kit, you can go to your local outdoor store or go online and order a specialized kit. If you want to put together your own, search for first aid check lists online. REI and Gear Junkie have helpful lists. You may not need everything on these lists, but they will at least get you thinking and help you see if there is anything else you need to add to your kit.

If you already have a first aid kit, make sure to go back through it this spring and restock as needed. Replace expired medications and those bandages you used last year. In addition, consider taking a wilderness first aid class to help you prepare and be confident in your ability to take care of yourself and your group.

As you get ready for your summer adventures, take a few minutes to prepare for a possible bad day. Pick up first aid supplies and know how to use them. Being prepared could mean the difference between a fun adventure and having to go home early or to the ER.

Dr. Bjorn Anderson, a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3306.

