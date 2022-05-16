 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH MATTERS

How to pack the first aid kit you need

  • 0
Bjorn Anderson

Bjorn Anderson

 Courtesy photo

Many of us are starting to make plans for how we will enjoy our abundant outdoor resources in the coming summer months. I hope that you also take the time to think about safety and prepare for the possibility of a bad day in a location with no immediate medical care. Whether it’s minor annoyances like scraped knees, ankle sprains, nagging blisters and seasonal allergies or more major medical issues like large lacerations, broken bones, dehydration or worse, we should be prepared.

If you are like me, no matter how much time you have spent outside, it’s easy to head out on adventures without a first aid kit after convincing yourself that “this is just a little hike”. It is often on these ‘small’ adventures that things go wrong and injuries happen. We can’t predict accidents and injuries, and so it’s best to always be ready.

What should you bring? There are some basics to take all of the time: Band-Aids, antibiotic ointment, prescription medications you might need, blister care material, something to start a fire, a compass and mirror, extra food and water purification.

People are also reading…

Outside of the first aid basics, what we bring with us really depends on the nature of our adventure and who is with us.

Many stores sell pre-packaged first aid kits that, for the most part, have the basics you need. Don’t just grab a kit, throw it in your vehicle or backpack and assume you are prepared. Know what you are carrying and know how to use it.

Think about what things could potentially be trip interrupting or life altering. For example, do you have tools to stop a major bleed, such as a tourniquet or quick clot? Do you have an EpiPen if someone in your group gets anaphylactic reactions to food or bee stings? There are no “one size fits all” kits. You may have to take some time to put together one that fits you, your group and your planned adventure.

If you are looking for a first aid kit, you can go to your local outdoor store or go online and order a specialized kit. If you want to put together your own, search for first aid check lists online. REI and Gear Junkie have helpful lists. You may not need everything on these lists, but they will at least get you thinking and help you see if there is anything else you need to add to your kit.

If you already have a first aid kit, make sure to go back through it this spring and restock as needed. Replace expired medications and those bandages you used last year. In addition, consider taking a wilderness first aid class to help you prepare and be confident in your ability to take care of yourself and your group.

As you get ready for your summer adventures, take a few minutes to prepare for a possible bad day. Pick up first aid supplies and know how to use them. Being prepared could mean the difference between a fun adventure and having to go home early or to the ER.

Dr. Bjorn Anderson, a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3306.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Lockwood Clinic open for business

Lockwood Clinic open for business

SCL Health Medical Group has opened the first primary care clinic in Lockwood, serving the 8,000 people who live there. The facility is located on the Lockwood Schools campus. 

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Leader Kim Jong Un was shown on state TV at a pandemic response meeting, where he took off his face mask and smoked a cigarette while talking with officials.

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News