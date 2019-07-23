It’s officially summer and time for us to get out and enjoy Montana’s pools, rivers and lakes. As you do, please remember to share these healthy swimming tips with friends and family to reduce the risk of recreational water illness (RWI). Diarrhea is the most common RWI, and swallowing even a small amount of contaminated water can make you sick. Chemicals like chlorine are added to pool water to kill germs and stop them from spreading. But contrary to popular belief, chlorine will not kill all germs instantly. It can take anywhere from minutes to days for chlorine to kill some germs.
Swimmers, and parents of young swimmers, need to do their part to help keep pools, hot tubs/spas and water parks safe. We share the water – and the germs in it – with everyone. When swimmers fail to shower before entering the water, or children pee in the water, free chlorine, the form of chlorine that kills germs, combines with those contaminants. That leaves less free chlorine to kill germs and produces unwanted chemical compounds. One example is a group of irritants called chloramines, which can make eyes sting, and can cause rashes and respiratory problems. These chloramines are different chemical compounds from the type of chloramine that is sometimes used to treat our drinking water.
Follow these easy steps to help keep germs out of the water:
• Stay out of the water if you or your children are sick or have diarrhea.
• Don’t swallow the water. Just one mouthful of water with diarrhea germs can make you sick for up to 3 weeks.
• Shower for at least one minute before you get into the water. This will remove most of the dirt and sweat on your body.
• Keep pee, poop, sweat, blood, and dirt out of the water.
• Make sure that children take regular bathroom breaks.
• Check diapers, and change them in a bathroom, not poolside, to keep germs away from the water.
• Do your own mini-inspection. Use test strips to check disinfectant (chlorine or bromine) level and pH before getting in the water. Most superstores, hardware stores, and pool-supply stores sell test strips.
• Homeowners with pools or hot tubs, and operators of public facilities, need to follow the directions on pool chemical product labels, since mishandling pool chemicals can cause injuries.
• Look for the bottom: If the bottom of the pool or hot tub is not clearly visible, do not get in the water. This is especially important for small children, since lifeguards need to see if someone sinks below the surface or is trapped on the bottom of the pool.
• Pools must have proper safety equipment including flotation and rescue devices and safety railing on the stairs. Floors should be slip resistant. A clock should be visible from a hot tub, since staying more than 30 minutes in hot water can raise a person’s body temperature to dangerous levels.
Lakes, rivers, oceans and other natural water bodies, can also pose risks. They can be contaminated by people, animals, or runoff. Since swallowing water contaminated with bacteria and viruses can make you sick, treat every natural water source as if it may be contaminated. Do not drink the water, use it to prepare food or brush teeth.
Following these tips, you can help protect you from recreational water illness as you boat, float, or swim your way to a safe and happy summer.