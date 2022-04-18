How tobacco products pollute our planet

In the Yellowstone Valley, we value the outdoors. We have many reasons to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, including our scenic Yellowstone River, native wildlife and city parks. Earth Day is an opportunity to acknowledge our impact on the environment and the steps we can take as community members to improve the health of our planet. The theme this year is investing in our planet. This could mean making sure your voice is heard for climate action or making personal decisions to help improve the climate.

One step toward investing in our planet is to stop using tobacco. Tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) harm the environment in a variety of ways. Cigarettes are a major source of pollution from tobacco. Cigarette butts cause pollution by being carried into our wastewater or out to our rivers and beaches. The chemicals that leach from a single cigarette butt can cause major damage. One study showed that they contain more than 50 different chemicals that pollute our soil and water. In addition to chemicals, cigarettes also contain heavy metals that leak into the soil and harm native organisms.

There is a misconception that e-cigarettes may be better for the environment, as many people follow recommended disposal guidelines. However, if not disposed of properly, e-cigarettes also can pollute the environment. The batteries in e-cigarettes contain hazardous substances such as lead and mercury. These can leak into our water supply or soil and cause harm. To dispose of e-cigarettes properly, a person should follow Truth Initiative’s directions:

“Before lithium-ion batteries can be placed in the trash, they need to be fully discharged and cooled, submerged in cold saltwater for two weeks — covered securely with a lid — and wrapped in newspaper.”

The liquid cartridges also are harmful to our environment because they contain nicotine salts and heavy metals which can be ingested by wildlife.

Around Earth Day our middle school reACT Clubs will be doing cigarette-related and general campus clean ups. ReACT Clubs are healthy lifestyle clubs in Shepherd and all Billings Public Schools middle schools. These students will also be educating others about the harmful effects of tobacco and asking for their assistance to clean up their schools.

I encourage Yellowstone County businesses and individuals to join with reACT students in clearing litter from our neighborhoods. This small step can make a big difference in our environment.

The Montana Quit Line is available to people who want to quit commercial tobacco. If you use tobacco or other nicotine products, please consider celebrating Earth Day by improving your own health. You will be helping to make our planet healthier, too.

Sarah Music, Population Health Program manager at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3273.

